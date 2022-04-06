Biden to block new investments in Russia by Americans

President Joe Biden will be signing an executive order blocking any new investments in Russia by Americans, White House economics adviser Brian Deese told reporters Wednesday.

"We will prohibit all inbound investment in the Russian Federation by any U.S. person. So, we have seen an overwhelming move by companies to take actions on their own to pull out of Russia and end investment in Russia," Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said.

He said the new order would bar investment by domestic companies in their own facilities in Russia or in new companies through mergers or venture capital.

A fact sheet provided by the White House about the newest executive order said, "This action builds on the decision made by more than 600 multinational businesses to exit from Russia. The exodus of the private sector includes manufacturers, energy companies, large retailers, financial institutions, as well as other service providers such as law and consulting firms."

Deese, who was speaking at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor, said inflation in Russia was increasing at approximately 2 percent per week, which is effectively a 200 percent annualized rate.