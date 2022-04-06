The war in Ukraine changed this week

This week, the war in Ukraine changed. People saw the bodies of murdered Ukrainians in unfiltered clarity. For many, it is likely the first time they have seen brutality at this scale. They are images that, once seen, cannot be forgotten. It was a transformational moment.

As the world watches Vladimir Putin’s attempt to capture a country by destroying it, history is where we can find answers as we ask why the Russians would choose such a violent path and why the Ukrainians refuse to bend to his will.

It’s important to understand, first, that Russian aggression is nothing new.

Almost 100 years ago, in 1929, Soviet strongman Joseph Stalin declared his own war on what was called the “nationalist deviation” in Ukraine and embarked on a genocidal mission to destroy “Ukrainian nationalism’s social base — the individual landholdings” of the peasant class. His plan was not complicated. First, take out the local political leaders, demand total obedience to his edicts from the peasants and use force to ensure submission.

He then went about the business of arresting thousands of Ukrainian political leaders, scholars and intellectuals, killing some and imprisoning others or exiling them to the gulags of eastern Russia. He then moved on to the land-owning peasants, kulaks, who were resisting Stalin’s plan to collectivize the nation’s farmland and confiscate its rich grain harvests and livestock.