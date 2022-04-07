Democrats revel in history during Supreme Court confirmation vote

Vice President Kamala Harris couldn’t hold back a broad smile and a crack in her voice as she guided the Senate’s final steps to confirming the first Black woman to the Supreme Court Thursday.

And after Harris announced the results of the final vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson, she let applause carry on from the Democrats and members of the Congressional Black Caucus who lined the back of the chamber. The former senator from California would bang the gavel to bring back order, but she didn’t try too hard.

It was among the actions and speeches, grand and small, that Democrats used to mark a day that broke down a barrier to the highest court in the nation.

“I'm overjoyed, deeply moved,” Harris told reporters after she presided over the vote in her role as president of the Senate. “You know, there's so much about what's happening in the world now, that is presenting some of the worst of this moment and human behaviors. And then we have a moment like this.”

“That, I think, reminds us that there is still so much yet to accomplish and that we can accomplish, including a day like today that is so historic and so important, for so many reasons,” said Harris, who is the first woman, first Black and first Asian vice president.