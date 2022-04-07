Senate unanimously passes Russia trade, embargo bills and House clears them

United in bipartisan outrage, the Senate voted unanimously Thursday to remove Russia’s favorable trade status and to ban the import of its energy products and the House followed a short while later, clearing the bills for the president to sign.

Senators passed the trade status revocation bill (HR 7108), as amended, with a 100-0 vote. They then voted 100-0 to approve the oil embargo bill (HR 6968), as amended. The House vote to concur in the trade status measure was 420-3 and to concur on the embargo legislation was 413-9.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said legislation to revoke Russia’s most-favored-nation status, also known as permanent normal trade relations, would deliver a “painful, severe” financial blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine and overseeing alleged war crimes against civilians.

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., echoed Schumer, saying the removal of the favorable trade status “hammers home that Putin has made Russia into a pariah state.”

House Ways and Means Chair Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., and ranking member Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said the bills would deliver a one-two blow to Russia.