Speaker Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has become the latest high-ranking official in Washington to test positive for COVID-19.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” the California Democrat’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said in a statement. “The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

The announcement of the speaker’s positive test came shortly before Pelosi was scheduled to hold her regular weekly news conference.

A growing list of congressional and administration leaders have reported publicly that they have tested positive in recent days, including Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, as well as members of the House.

Pelosi was at a widely attended White House event Tuesday in the East Room to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the enactment of the 2010 health care law, which was headlined by both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. She was also at the White House for the signing of Postal Service overhaul legislation on Wednesday.