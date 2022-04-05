Obama and Biden reunite to tout signature health care law

Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since Jan. 20, 2017 to celebrate how his former vice president, now President Joe Biden, has been able to expand benefits under their signature health care law.

Since Biden was inaugurated, Democrats have enjoyed a rare moment where the 2010 health care law is not a political football. The law was hotly contested throughout Obama’s presidency and Republicans spent much of then-President Donald Trump’s administration trying to roll back its protections as insurers left the markets and chaos reigned.

The reunion comes as Democrats are fearing, if not expecting, a repeat of the first midterms of the Obama presidency, which saw Republicans end the unified Democratic government by taking the House. This year, the Senate's very much in play, as well.

As Obama was exiting the East Room event Tuesday, he was asked about his message to Democrats ahead of this year's midterms.

"We’ve got a story to tell," Obama replied. "We’ve just got to tell it."