Biden picks former prosecutor for top role at gun regulation agency

President Joe Biden named his second pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Monday, as part of a broader push to highlight the administration’s efforts to address gun violence.

Steven Dettelbach, who previously served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio during the Obama administration, would have to go through Senate confirmation to lead an agency that has gone without a permanent director since 2015.

Biden, at a White House event in the Rose Garden that also marked a new rule meant to curb so-called “ghost guns,” said that Dettelbach was highly qualified and highlighted the former federal prosecutor’s history of prosecuting gun crimes.

Biden said that in one case, “for his work, Steve got death threats but the defendant got 62 years.”

The administration faces a narrow window to get Dettelbach confirmed in the current 50-50 Senate. The administration’s efforts to install a new director for the ATF, David Chipman, ended last year amid opposition from gun groups, Republicans and reportedly some Democrats.