Biden to visit Iowa ethanol plant as officials hit road to tout rural aid efforts

President Joe Biden will speak at an Iowa ethanol plant Tuesday as part of the White House pitch that his administration is delivering tangible results for rural America.

Biden’s trip comes a day after the White House announced that cabinet members and senior administration officials will fan out across the U.S. in April to tout the benefits of a 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law and the availability of billions of dollars for the nation’s small towns, tribal and local governments, and community organizations.

The president will visit the POET bioprocessing plant near Menlo, Iowa. Biden is under pressure from the ethanol industry to reinstate a Trump administration policy that allowed the sale of E15, a 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline mix, from June through September.

A federal appeals court in 2021 ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency under the Trump administration had exceeded its authority in interpreting federal law as allowing air quality waivers for gasoline with at least 10 percent ethanol. The agency used that interpretation to approve essentially year-round sales for the higher blend. Sales of gasoline with more than 10 percent ethanol had been banned for most of the summer months because of concerns that it would contribute to smog.

A recent story by Reuters said the Biden administration is considering approving summer sales of E15 as one of several steps it may take in a bid to lower prices at the pump.