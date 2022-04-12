America is the Ghostbusters of Western affairs. Voters know it and want more from Biden

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden is hitting the road this week — and facing a challenge to convince voters why they should keep Democrats in control of Congress.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California has predicted Democrats will not only keep their narrow House majority but expand it. Some Senate Democrats and outside strategists have suggested they see reasons why the party might maintain its paper-thin Senate edge.

But those forecasts break with the projections of most political analysts, who are projecting Republicans will likely take control of the House and possibly the Senate come January. That means congressional Democrats have a steep uphill climb between Easter and November’s midterm elections.

First-term presidents typically lose seats in their first congressional elections — and, sometimes, as then-President Barack Obama put it in 2010, their party suffers a “shellacking.” The RealClearPolitics polling average for the “generic ballot” question of whom voters prefer gives the GOP an edge.

A major problem for Democrats is Biden, partly due to his own missteps and partly due to factors beyond his control, lacks any real coattails. Some Democratic incumbents and candidates are campaigning with more than a little daylight between themselves and POTUS.