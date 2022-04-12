Biden scores points in Midwest with ethanol announcement

Corn-state lawmakers cheered the Biden administration’s decision Tuesday to allow the year-round sale of gasoline with up to 15 percent ethanol, while the head of a petrochemical trade group questioned the legality of the maneuver and environmentalists said it would increase ozone pollution.

The White House said it would allow the sale of E15 gasoline — fuel that uses a blend of as much as 15 percent ethanol — to be sold throughout the summer.

The EPA, which regulates the sale of E15 gasoline and other biofuels, will issue a waiver to allow the sale of the fuel, the White House said.

"I have been fighting tooth and nail for this, year after year," Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, said at an appearance Tuesday with President Joe Biden at an ethanol plant near Des Moines. "I always knew that we needed to make biofuels a part of our clean-energy solution."

Axne and other members of Congress of both parties from the Midwest had pushed the administration to allow E15 to be sold year-round following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.