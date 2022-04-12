Biden to announce summer sales of 15 percent ethanol fuel blend

President Joe Biden will say Tuesday that the EPA will allow the sale this summer of gasoline with a higher percentage of ethanol than other fuels, senior administration officials said.

Lawmakers of both parties from the Senate and House have pushed the Biden administration to waive restrictions on E15 fuel, which contains up to 15 percent ethanol, a biofuel derived from feedstocks like corn, sugar cane or grass.

The administration will make that announcement as part of its response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, a war that led to an oil price spike and churned global petroleum markets.

“He will announce that the administration is planning to allow E15 gasoline, gasoline with a higher percentage of biofuels, in place of petroleum-based fuel for continued use in the summer,” an official told reporters Monday.

The Biden administration has made a flurry of decisions trying to lower gasoline prices following the invasion, including plans to sell 1 million gallons of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve every day for 180 days and a separate 30 million-barrel sale, announced March 1.