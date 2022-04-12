Congress aims for next step to safeguard critical infrastructure

Lawmakers are looking to boost the U.S. government's ability to safeguard from devastating cyberattacks on vital infrastructure sectors such as water supplies, electric utilities and pipeline operators.

The effort comes on the heels of a new law Congress passed as part of the fiscal 2022 omnibus spending bill that requires operators of critical infrastructure to report any cyberattacks they suffer to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

“How do we continue to mature the way the government engages with critical infrastructure – particularly those entities that are the most critical of the critical?” Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation of the House Homeland Security Committee said at a recent hearing.

“From where I'm sitting, one thing is clear, the U.S. desperately needs to revamp the playbook it uses for critical infrastructure cybersecurity,” to ensure that operators of infrastructure are taking timely action to shore up their defenses against crippling cyberattacks, Clarke said

CISA, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, has designated 16 sectors, ranging from banks and financial institutions to hospitals and election systems, as critical. The agency works with private sector partners in each of these sectors to share intelligence and help them boost security measures.