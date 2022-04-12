Mining lobby doubles spending as Congress focuses on 1872 law

A lobbying arm of the American mining industry roughly doubled its spending last year as Congress took up legislation to overhaul the law that allows a category of mining companies, unlike oil and gas firms, to operate on federal land without paying royalties.

The National Mining Association spent $2.1 million lobbying federal agencies and Congress in 2021, records show, a sharp uptick from 2020 and 2019, when the NMA spent $1.1 million and $1.2 million respectively.

“We don’t comment on our lobbying activities,” said Conor Bernstein, an NMA spokesman.

The increase came as House lawmakers included a series of changes to mining laws in its reconciliation legislation and Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which has jurisdiction over public lands and mining issues, warmed to the prospect of changing the primary law that undergirds hardrock mining in America.

Established after the Civil War to promote mineral exploration in and development of western states, the General Mining Law of 1872 allows people and companies to search for minerals on federal land and claim them for development.