President Joe Biden will continue his travels to promote efforts to combat inflation with a visit to Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday to urge congressional action to finalize work on a bipartisan competitiveness bill as Democrats seek to hold both chambers of Congress.

The president plans to tour the Harold L. Martin Sr. engineering research and innovation complex at North Carolina A&T State University, a historically Black institution.

“Throughout his visit, the president will highlight the domestic manufacturing strategy and regional investments in areas such as advanced manufacturing and clean technology. He will discuss how Greensboro’s economy and educational institutions are reinventing themselves for … 21st-century industries and will benefit from the package of the Bipartisan Innovation Act,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Congress is convening a rare formal conference committee to work out differences in House- and Senate-passed versions of the sprawling legislation, which has gone by various names in both chambers over the past year. Among the objectives are improving supply chains for essential products and better competing with China in technological innovation.

Psaki indicated Wednesday that the president will likely focus on how the bill could help rein in inflation, which remains perhaps the dominant political issue and Democrats’ biggest challenge with voters, with a little less than seven months to go until November’s midterm elections.