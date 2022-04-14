Agencies announce plans for more equity in federal programs

Dozens of federal agencies launched plans Thursday that focus on minority groups and other underserved communities, meant to open federal programs to more people and reduce racial disparities caused by government decisions.

The plans come in response to an executive order President Joe Biden issued on his first day in office, to get federal agencies to reassess how their programs may contribute to inequities.

“Advancing equity is not a one year project. It's a generational commitment," Biden said Thursday in rolling out the plans. “These plans are an important step forward, reflecting the Biden Harris administration's work to make the promise of America real for every American and I mean every American."

About 90 federal agencies released an "Equity Action Plan," senior administration officials told reporters, including major cabinet agencies like the Department of Justice, Department of Commerce and Department of Defense. Across agencies, the plans included steps like increased coordination with tribal governments, broadening procurement for minority-owned small businesses and increasing civil rights enforcement.

Susan Rice, the head of the Domestic Policy Council who has led efforts in this area, said at a White House event Thursday that "equity goes to the heart of our success as a nation."