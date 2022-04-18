Biden administration offers protection to Cameroonians

The Biden administration’s decision to offer Temporary Protected Status to immigrants from Cameroon drew praise from lawmakers and immigrant advocates who had pushed for the move for months.

Under the new designation, people from Cameroon who were living in the U.S. as of April 14 will be protected from deportation and eligible to work legally for 18 months. It is the first time the status has been offered to immigrants from the war-torn African country.

Roughly 40,000 Cameroonians currently in the U.S. will be eligible for protection, advocates estimate.

Democratic lawmakers who had urged protections for people fleeing Cameroon said the designation would offer relief to immigrants treated unfairly during the Trump administration.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Judiciary Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee, and Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said in a news release that they were heartened that the Biden administration was taking steps to address a “stain on our nation.”