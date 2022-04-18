More Ukrainians to receive immigration protections

The Biden administration announced a regulatory change Monday that will make more Ukrainians eligible for Temporary Protected Status in the United States.

Ukrainians who entered the U.S. by April 11 are eligible to apply for 18 months of deportation protection and work authorization, according to a Federal Register notice.

That expands the window by more than a month. When the TPS designation was initially announced in early March, the qualifying date was March 1.

Thousands more Ukrainians who arrived in the U.S. in recent weeks are eligible under the new notice, including roughly 10,000 who claimed asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border after first arriving in Mexico on tourist visas.

Lawmakers and advocates had pressed the administration to tweak the TPS qualifying date as part of a wider effort to reduce immigration barriers for Ukrainians fleeing the war. Although the majority of Ukrainian refugees are expected to remain in Europe with the hope of returning to Ukraine when the conflict is over, many with relatives in the U.S. have sought refuge here.