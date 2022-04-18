Report: FEMA reimbursed ineligible COVID-19 funeral expenses

A multibillion-dollar funeral assistance program for COVID-19 victims reimbursed families for some ineligible expenses that included flowers, catering and transportation, according to a report released by federal investigators Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security inspector general's office issued a “management alert” to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which runs the program. It called on FEMA’s administrator to modify the agency’s operating procedures to comply with longstanding policy.

"FEMA is putting millions of taxpayer dollars at an elevated risk of waste and abuse by reimbursing funeral expenses identified as ineligible by its own policies," the inspector general’s report said.

As of March 15, the disaster relief agency said it had approved just over $2 billion in COVID-19 funeral assistance awards under a special program authorized by a late 2020 emergency aid package that was supposed to cover expenses incurred through the end of that year. At the time, FEMA said it was launching a new paid media campaign to advertise the funeral assistance program to get money to more households that missed out initially.

“FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program has helped provide over 300,000 people with critical financial relief during a time of such unexpected, unimaginable and widespread loss,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in a statement. “Our new outreach campaign is designed to reach families, especially across underserved communities, where the cost of a funeral can be a financial burden to a loved one.”