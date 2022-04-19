GOP senators, lobbyists aid challengers to lightning rod House members

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis plans to appear as a “special guest” at a fundraiser slated for next week benefiting Chuck Edwards, a primary challenger of embattled North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, according to an invitation sent to potential donors in the lobbying sector.

Edwards, a Republican state senator, is seeking to oust Cawthorn in their party’s primary May 17. The April 26 fundraising event, hosted by K Street lobbyists, comes on the heels of congressional candidates’ first-quarter fundraising reports, which offer insight into how incumbents and challengers are faring.

Cawthorn, the subject of multiple controversies, disclosed spending more in the first quarter than the $659,000 his campaign brought in, leaving him with $242,000 cash on hand as of March 31, Federal Election Commission disclosures show. That’s less money in the bank than Edwards reported: $390,000, according to the filings.

Edwards, a former McDonald’s employee-turned-franchisee for the burger enterprise, hauled in $310,000 in the first quarter. He disclosed recent donations from the political action committees of McDonald’s, the National Association of Realtors and the National Restaurant Association. He’ll have more campaign cash to add from next week’s event with Tillis, where the hosts include lobbyists Kirsten Chadwick and Aleix Jarvis of Fierce Government Relations, Manny Rossman of Harbinger Strategies and the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors PAC, among others.

A Tillis spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.