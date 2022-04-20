CDC aims to appeal mask mandate ruling

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday asked the Justice Department to appeal a federal judge’s ruling overturning the federal mask mandate for airlines and other forms of public transportation, setting up a legal battle that could permanently impact the CDC’s ability to weigh in on public health issues.

In a statement put out around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said “it is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.” A Justice Department spokesman said on Twitter that the department had filed notice of appeal.

“CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary,” the statement read. “CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.”

The mask mandate, first imposed in January 2021, has been extended repeatedly, most recently April 13 through May 3.

Days after the most recent extension, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck it down, arguing that requiring passengers to wear masks on public transportation ”exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority” and “violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking.”