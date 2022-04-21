Florida map boosts Republicans partly at Black voters’ expense

The Republican-controlled Florida legislature passed Gov. Ron DeSantis' preferred congressional map Thursday, which would dismantle a Black opportunity district and give Republicans the chance to capture several more House seats in this fall's election.

The state Senate voted 24-15, along party lines, to pass the 28-district map during a special session Wednesday, and the state House voted 68-38, also along party lines, to pass it Thursday. DeSantis is expected to sign it into law later this week, while one voter rights group already said it will bring a challenge in court.

Florida is the largest state yet to finish its congressional map based on the 2020 census, which gave the state an additional seat. The map could help determine control of the House, where Republicans need a net gain of five seats to become the majority, redistricting experts have said.

Wednesday’s vote follows a months-long campaign from DeSantis to carve up the Jacksonville-area seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Al Lawson into several Republican-leaning districts.

DeSantis vetoed a previous plan that had been approved by the legislature, because it kept intact the Lawson district that stretches from Jacksonville to Tallahassee. In a past court fight, the Florida Supreme Court had approved that district to provide Black voters in northern Florida the opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.