Supreme Court backs Congress on Puerto Rico resident benefits

The Supreme Court denied an effort Thursday to require certain Social Security benefits also go to Puerto Rico residents, in an opinion that points to Congress’ broad constitutional power over the country’s territories.

The 8-1 decision keeps Puerto Rico residents from receiving Supplemental Security Income for aged, blind and disabled individuals, under a 1972 law that made U.S. residents eligible for the program but not residents of the territory.

Lower courts had ruled that different treatment under a national program violates the rights of U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico. A decision allowing the benefit would have cost an estimated $3 billion over the next decade.

But the Supreme Court decided that Congress has “substantial discretion” to structure federal tax and benefit programs for residents of territories, and may decide to extend the SSI benefits to Puerto Rico as President Joe Biden and others have sought.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, writing for the majority, concluded that the question in this case is whether the constitution requires Congress to do so: “The answer is no.”