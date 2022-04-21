Tax collectors ‘gasping for air’ to keep up with filing season

Anyone waiting on a delayed tax refund from the IRS may not want to look to Congress for a speedy solution.

A House Oversight and Reform subcommittee hearing Thursday laid bare the partisan divide over whether a funding boost would fix a beleaguered tax agency suffering from staffing shortfalls and outdated technology.

Government Operations Subcommittee Chairman Gerald E. Connolly, D-Va., said it was time to reverse “decades of starvation of the IRS by the Congress” that he said has hamstrung the timely processing of tax returns. “And today, as we head into this year’s tax season, the IRS often finds itself gasping for air,” Connelly said in opening the hearing.

President Joe Biden has proposed spending $80 billion over a decade to boost IRS hiring, procure new technology and close the gap between taxes that are owed and what’s actually collected. The increased revenue from that effort would reduce deficits by $127 billion through 2031, Connolly said.

But Republicans made clear they would not support a major funding boost without greater scrutiny of the IRS. They said the agency suffers from poor management on technology projects and can’t always be trusted to protect confidential tax information, citing the leak of tax documents last year to ProPublica, which disclosed taxes paid by some of the country’s wealthiest filers.