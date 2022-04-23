Former Utah Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, who helped shape health and tax policy, dead at 88

Former Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, who served in the Senate from 1977 through 2019 and who retired as president pro tempore as the most senior member of his party, died Saturday at age 88.

Hatch was among the most accomplished legislators of his generation, with his last legacy item an overhaul of the tax system when he was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Hatch announced he would not seek reelection on Jan. 2, 2018, less than two weeks after then-President Donald Trump signed the tax bill that Hatch helped spearhead.

“When the president visited Utah last month, he said I was a fighter,” Hatch said in a statement announcing his retirement. “I’ve always been a fighter. I was an amateur boxer in my youth, and I brought that fighting spirit with me to Washington. But every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves. And for me, that time is soon approaching.”

Hatch stepped aside with the hope and expectation that Mitt Romney, the former Republican presidential nominee and governor of Massachusetts, would succeed him in the Senate, with the thinking being that Romney’s national profile would help blunt the loss of decades of Senate seniority.