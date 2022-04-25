The Senate’s treaty oversight has atrophied just as it’s needed most

ANALYSIS – Pressing national security concerns stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Iran’s nuclear development are highlighting anew just how much the Senate has allowed its capacity to oversee treaties and international agreements to deteriorate.

In large part due to political polarization, the Senate often cannot muster the two-thirds support needed to approve major treaties. With Congress divided, presidents have increasingly skirted the two-thirds vote by entering international agreements that don't require it. That has contributed to the concentration of foreign policy power in the executive branch.

Meanwhile, presidents, particularly Republican ones, have moved to unilaterally withdraw from ratified treaties, and Congress has not objected, further weakening its oversight power.

“I frankly think a president should not be able to withdraw from any treaty without congressional approval,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., in a press call last month on his push for a vote on a resolution he sponsored that would prevent any president from withdrawing from the NATO treaty without first getting congressional backing. “Because treaties require the Senate to get into them, I don’t think you should get out of them without congressional involvement.”

Kaine’s measure, which the Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced in late March by a 21-1 vote, would require a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate or an act of Congress before any president can withdraw from the Western military alliance.