Rep. Shontel Brown on leaving the ‘echo chamber’

Most congressional offices double as shrines to the member’s career, with bits of memorabilia crammed all over. Not so for Rep. Shontel Brown, who arrived in Washington last fall.

The blank walls aren’t an aesthetic decision, the Ohio Democrat said, or a way to avoid jinxing her chances in the upcoming primary rematch against Nina Turner, whom she beat in an August 2021 a special primary.

“The funny thing about being a new member who inherits your predecessor’s fantastic office is that you only get to keep it for likely a year,” she said of her choice digs in the Rayburn Building, which belonged to Marcia Fudge before she resigned to become Housing and Urban Development secretary.

Such pragmatism has been a hallmark of Brown’s political career. If she prevails again in the redrawn 11 District, she won’t have much to pack as she moves to a less swanky office suite. But she’ll have new things worth hanging on the walls, like a recent college degree.

This interview has been edited and condensed.