Senate confirms Brainard as Fed vice chair but COVID-19 trips Democrats on Cook vote

The Senate voted 52-43 Tuesday to confirm Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve board, to become vice chair, but fell short of the votes needed to move forward with Lisa Cook’s nomination to join the board.

Democrats didn’t have the votes needed to invoke cloture and limit debate on Cook’s nomination after Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Christopher S. Murphy of Connecticut tested positive for COVID-19. With Vice President Kamala Harris also out because of COVID-19, the Democrats wouldn’t have been able to even break a tie.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., followed the Cook vote by withdrawing his motion to invoke cloture on Alvaro Bedoya to be a member of the Federal Trade Commission, avoiding a similar outcome for another nominee. Harris broke a Senate tie last month to discharge his nomination from committee. Bedoya's confirmation would break a partisan 2-2 deadlock on the commission.

The 47-51 vote is the latest obstacle for Cook, who would be the first Black woman to join the Fed board. Democrats had indicated earlier Tuesday that they expected to fall short of the needed votes on Cook because of the absences.

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, sought to avoid that outcome by asking for unanimous consent to delay the vote. Brown in exchange offered to move forward immediately to the consideration of Philip Jefferson’s nomination to join the Fed board and acting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s nomination for a second term as chairman. Both have received strong bipartisan support.