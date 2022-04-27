Lawmakers, regulators seek long-term care insurance solutions

The long-term care insurance industry is foundering, and attempts to address the issue have flummoxed lawmakers and regulators.

Long-term care insurance covers assisted living services, nursing homes and treatment for chronic conditions, all of which are vital as the American population ages and as the country contends with the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the industry is contracting at an alarming rate.

Of the more than 100 companies offering long-term care insurance in 2004, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, just about a dozen still operated in 2019. Fewer new policies are being written, causing companies to increase premiums on new and existing customers, which further dampens demand.

Between 1990 and 2015, the average annual long-term care insurance premium increased from $1,071 to $2,772, said the NAIC, a regulatory and standard-setting group of insurance commissioners from across the country.

“It’s become a situation where many of these companies either become insolvent, or they’re heading in that direction,” Idaho Insurance Commissioner and NAIC President Dean Cameron said. “The benefits that they were offering in many cases were richer than what could be paid for by a standard premium.”