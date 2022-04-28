Lawmakers seek tax break for car dealers facing supply troubles

A bipartisan contingent of lawmakers is pressing to give car dealerships relief from bigger tax bills they could face due to global microchip shortages that have pinched the supply of new vehicles.

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., is leading the charge to deliver relief to dealerships and working to attach his bill with Rep. Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, to a bigger package that can get it to President Joe Biden’s desk in the coming months.

Kildee, a member of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee and House Democrats’ whip team, said in an interview that he hopes it will be added to a package aimed at boosting U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and competitiveness with China. That measure is in conference negotiations to resolve differences between House- and Senate-passed bills.

Kildee, a member of that conference committee, said his proposal is both a tax and trade issue and should be germane to the broader competitiveness package. “It’s a bill and an issue that fits very neatly in that subject,” he said.

If that doesn’t work, Kildee plans to look for the next possible legislative vehicle, including a potential year-end tax package that could address expiring tax policy and a range of other outstanding tax issues.