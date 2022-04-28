From ‘purple spatula’ to ‘aspiring statesman’ with Rep. William Timmons

It could be slow answering phones in the office of retiring Republican Tennessee Sen. Bill Frist, so two young staffers invented a game.

They would try to drop silly phrases like “purple spatula” and “peanut butter and jelly” into the conversation when out-of-state residents kept calling back. They scored points, and the loser bought lunch.

“I still remember [making chewing noises] and saying, ‘Oh, I just had a bite of my peanut butter and jelly sandwich,’” says William R. Timmons IV, now a lawmaker himself.

He wouldn’t recommend that today, Timmons wants you to know. But the South Carolina Republican absorbed other lessons too. Watching his boss attend what felt like “90 going-away parties,” he saw the value of making friends across the aisle — something that means even more now that he serves as vice chair of the House Modernization Committee, which suggests ways to fix the legislative branch.

Timmons sat down with CQ Roll Call to talk about his brief stint as a Hill staffer and why he sees himself as an “aspiring statesman.” This interview has been edited and condensed.