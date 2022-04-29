Police shortage prompts Capitol to begin using security contractors

Contract security officers will start work May 2 as part of a new program to help alleviate staffing shortages within the Capitol Police, according to a letter from the Capitol Police Board to lawmakers and staff obtained by CQ Roll Call.

The new Capitol security officers will be unarmed and have a uniform of grey dress pants and a navy blue blazer. They will be positioned inside secured buildings and within existing patrol areas.

The move “will free up the USCP officers to focus on their critical mission to protect the Capitol complex,” according to the announcement from House Sergeant at Arms William Walker, Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson and Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton.

Since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, officers leaving and forced overtime have been a constant strain on the department. The Capitol Police department lost between 140 and 150 officers from Jan. 6, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022, an attrition rate double that of other years, Chief J. Thomas Manger has said. As of late March, there are around 1,849 officers, approximately 300 short of what the Manger has said is necessary.

Using security contractors has been opposed by the Capitol Police department’s union. In January, Chairman Gus Papathanasiou rejected the idea of hiring security contractors.