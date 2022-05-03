Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton retires

Michael Bolton — the Capitol Police inspector general who provided a critical assessment of department deficiencies related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and recommended fixes for those shortcomings — has retired.

“I appreciate his many years of service to our country. Both with the Secret Service, as well as with the USCP," Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a statement Tuesday.

Ronald Gregory became acting inspector general on April 24 upon Bolton's retirement.

Shortly after the 2021 Capitol attack, Bolton’s office suspended all other projects to focus on completing an investigation into the department’s preparedness and response to the pro-Trump insurrection. His team has made more than 100 recommendations, including urging the force to transition from a reactive police department to a proactive, protective one.

Intelligence failures within the Capitol Police were a major weak point highlighted by Bolton.