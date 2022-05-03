Capitol Police officer suspended after accidentally discharging gun in Cannon Office Building

A Capitol Police officer accidentally discharged their firearm Tuesday morning in the Cannon House Office Building, three sources familiar with the matter said.

After Roll Call first reported the incident, the department confirmed the incident.

“The Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the discharge of a USCP weapon inside a breakroom in the Cannon Office Building. The officer has been suspended while OPR investigates the incident," USCP spokesman Tim Barber said in a statement.