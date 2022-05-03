Congress

Capitol Police officer suspended after accidentally discharging gun in Cannon Office Building

Incident comes amid new chief's attempts to revamp department

A U.S. Capitol Police bus is seen on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on the one-year anniversary of the January 6th riot on Thursday, January 6, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)
By Chris Marquette
Posted May 3, 2022 at 9:56am

A Capitol Police officer accidentally discharged their firearm Tuesday morning in the Cannon House Office Building, three sources familiar with the matter said.

After Roll Call first reported the incident, the department confirmed the incident.

“The Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the discharge of a USCP weapon inside a breakroom in the Cannon Office Building. The officer has been suspended while OPR investigates the incident," USCP spokesman Tim Barber said in a statement.