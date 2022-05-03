Democrats see midterm election boost from abortion ruling leak

Democrats were hopeful Tuesday that a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggesting that five justices support overturning Roe v. Wade will galvanize potential voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

But Republicans said issues that have dominated the cycle, including inflation and President Joe Biden’s lagging popularity, remained driving factors in the race, while demanding the leaker be caught and punished.

In reaction to the draft ruling, Democratic leaders called for voters to elect candidates who support abortion rights, and advocates sought to rally sympathetic voters.

“In November, we must elect Democrats who will serve as the last lines of defense against the GOP’s assault on our established and fundamental freedoms,” a joint statement from the party’s national committees focused on the House, Senate, governor’s offices and legislative chambers said. “For voters, the consequences of the election for the future of our country have never been higher.”

In an example of how fully the party has embraced abortion rights in recent years, candidates in competitive races clogged inboxes with statements decrying the assault on abortion rights. Advocacy groups predicted that the draft ruling could help offset Biden’s approval ratings and the historical disadvantages working against the president’s party trying to hold on to narrow House and Senate majorities.