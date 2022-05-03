McKinley-Mooney primary weighs West Virginia roots against Trump support

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Thousands of acres of abandoned mine lands and the streams they are polluting would get federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law enacted in November, Republican Rep. David B. McKinley told voters at a recent town hall-like meeting at Shepherd University.

"We have water wells that are being destroyed because it leaks into the system, it leaches into our water. It's in our streams. It's destroying it," McKinley said of the acidic drainage from the deserted coal mines.

Over the next five years, McKinley said he expects the law to provide more than $700 million to the Mountain State to help reclaim abandoned mine lands, improve water quality and allow for economic development.

That law, which McKinley supported along with both of West Virginia’s senators — Democrat Joe Manchin III and Republican Shelley Moore Capito — has also been praised by the state’s Republican governor, Jim Justice. Yet it has become a flash point as McKinley faces off in the May 10 Republican primary against Rep. Alex X. Mooney, who cites the law as an example of why McKinley “betrayed” the state.

“This is good for West Virginia,” McKinley said in an interview. “This is not a vote for anyone but West Virginia.”