Draft signals Supreme Court shift on civil rights, experts say

The Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion jolted some legal experts for how it would not only upend abortion rights, but move onto shakier ground other constitutional rights such as same-sex marriage, contraception and more.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s draft in a case about a Mississippi abortion law indicates there are enough votes for the Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, which first established a constitutional right to abortion. The first draft from February describes abortion rights as not “deeply rooted” in the nation’s history and not explicitly protected by the Constitution.

Experts said if that reasoning becomes final, it would reflect a major victory for a conservative legal movement that has long criticized “judge-made law,” where they argue Congress or state legislatures should decide public policies instead of the Supreme Court.

Duke University School of Law professor Neil Siegel called the draft “extraordinary” because it goes beyond the reasoning the court needed to restrict abortion. Siegel said, if adopted, it could open potential challenges to legal rights like same-sex marriage, same-sex relationships, contraception, interracial marriage and protection against forced sterilization.

“It's sweeping. It's breathtaking. It's — all at once, 50 years of constitutional law is erased,” Siegel said. “It reads like it was done by people on a mission.”