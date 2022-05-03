Draft leak a ‘shocking change’ for typically airtight Supreme Court

The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion rights started Washington’s greatest whodunnit in decades, as the high court and official Washington scrambled Tuesday to handle an extraordinary disclosure that also centers on one of the most divisive topics in American politics.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. issued a rare statement Tuesday, to call the leak to Politico a “singular and egregious breach” of the trust of the court, and announce that the Marshal of the Court would investigate.

Amid rampant speculation on social media and finger pointing in Congress, the mystery raised questions about how the disclosure would affect the case and, in the longer term, a court that has operated with an expectation that its deliberations are kept within the walls of the insular, independent branch of the federal government.

Roberts, for his part, insisted the work of the court will not be affected in any way. “To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts said in a news release.

Former clerks weren’t so sure, and said it’s rare for any information about Supreme Court deliberations to leave the building, let alone a full draft opinion. Roberts stressed in his statement Tuesday that the draft was just that, and does not represent the final opinion of the court.