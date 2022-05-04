Senate Democrats take aim at credit card fees amid inflation

Democrats’ search for culprits and profiteers amid decades-high inflation turned to the credit card industry Wednesday with a hearing on transaction fees charged to merchants.

In response to soaring inflation, Democrats have accused companies of raising prices disproportionately to increase profits amid demand and supply-chain bottlenecks. Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. came under fire at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for raising the transaction fees charged to merchants accepting their credit cards.

Senate Judiciary Chairman and Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said the “interchange fees” face too little competitive pressure and that increases are hitting consumers and businesses when they can least afford it.

“We're facing inflation. And the last thing the American people need is a higher swipe fee. I wish both companies had resisted the urge to make some money when they can,” he told representatives from Visa and Mastercard. The Consumer Price Index showed an 8.5 percent annual inflation rate in March, the highest annual pace since 1981, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Merchants accepting credit card payments are required to pay a fee on each transaction. Credit card companies set the fee, but the proceeds are passed on to banks issuing cards as an incentive. Merchants paid $84.2 billion in swipe fees on Visa and Mastercard transactions in 2020, according to a Nilson Report study.