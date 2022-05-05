After Kyiv trip, Crow details Ukraine’s battlefield needs

As the war in Ukraine shifts away from the capital, Kyiv, and toward the country's south and east, the U.S. should provide weapons better suited for the coming battle, Colorado Democrat Jason Crow told reporters Wednesday.

Crow recently traveled to Kyiv with Speaker Nancy Pelosi as part of a congressional delegation that included House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., and House Foreign Affairs Chairman Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y.

Crow, a member of the House Armed Services and Intelligence committees, said he spent 30 to 40 minutes over dinner discussing Ukrainian battlefield needs in detail with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The battle is changing,” said Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, moving from urban settings and wooded areas where guerilla tactics and short-range weapons are highly effective, to a flatter, open landscape where the sides will exchange artillery barrages at greater distances.

Zelenskyy stressed three particular types of weapons that Ukrainian forces need, Crow said.