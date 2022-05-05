Bipartisan criticism for Army’s housing budget

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloaded Thursday on Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Gen. James McConville, the service’s chief of staff, accusing the Army of using family housing to game the budget system.

“At the end of the day, budgets are a statement of our values,” Warren said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Army’s $177.5 billion fiscal 2023 budget request. “I don’t like the statement being made.”

The Army requested $1.9 billion for military construction and family housing in its budget, about 40 percent lower than the fiscal 2022 enacted level, Warren noted. But then the service included $330 million for improving family housing on a separate list of “unfunded priorities.”

Warren said that was disingenuous.

“Typically, the Pentagon takes some of the most popular items that it wants funded, excludes them from the base budget, puts them on the unfunded priorities list, and then dares Congress not to jack up its budget above the Pentagon’s initial submission,” she said.