Senators argue over who benefits from student debt cancellation

Senators sparred Thursday over who would benefit most from student debt cancellation, as President Joe Biden weighs his options about how far such a move should reach.

Senate Banking Democrats upped the pressure on Biden to forgive a “meaningful” amount of outstanding student loans, saying at a hearing that cancellation of at least $50,000 would ease the disproportionate burden the debt places on Black borrowers. Republicans said canceling the debt would benefit wealthy households most and shift the cost from white-collar workers with advanced degrees to taxpayers.

“It's clear to me that the No. 1 thing that the president of the United States can do right now to lower costs for Georgians and help close the racial wealth gap is to cancel student debt,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

The administration has forgiven about $18.5 billion in student loan debt so far through piecemeal programs, according to the Education Department. In total, about 43.4 million borrowers hold $1.75 trillion in student debt, according to research by the Education Data Initiative.

Warnock and other Senate Democrats, including Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, have pushed Biden to cancel at least $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower. Biden ruled that out last month and said he would reach a decision in the coming weeks.