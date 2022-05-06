Fortress of division: Rolling back Roe vs. Wade will be more culmination than calamity

ANALYSIS — What felt like a sudden, seismic political and cultural change this week was anything but. Rather, the coming end to federal abortion rights merely codified shifts that have been under way for over a decade.

Glasses will clink Friday night — and likely before — as Washington copes with one of the most calamitous weeks in years. But the events of this week were more culmination than calamity.

The words Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, a staunch conservative, wrote in a draft majority decision following a February internal vote to overturn the abortion protections in the court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision were more rehearsed than rash.

Since Donald Trump first took that infamous or famous, depending on your political tribe, ride down the golden escalator in Trump Tower in June 2015 to announce his presidential bid, political analysts often called his “Make America Great Again” movement the ultimate product of our changing politics.

Then came the Jan. 6, 2021, ransacking of the Capitol — complete with threats to Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers — by a pro-Trump mob revved up by their political messiah and angry he lost to a 78-year-old guy with a gaffe problem who largely ran a pandemic-era campaign from his Delaware home. After the Washington Metropolitan Police Department played cavalry to the Capitol Police and ended the insurrection, that seemed like the final product.