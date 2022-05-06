School nutrition waiver issue emerges in supplemental talks

Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is pushing to extend pandemic waivers set to expire June 30 that allow schools to provide universal free meals to children, regardless of income, as part of a COVID-19 funding bill that could be combined with a separate Ukraine aid package.

“I believe strongly that we need to get a vote on ... COVID help for our children, for summer feeding programs and the school year,” Stabenow said Thursday.

In addition to expanding free school meals to all students, the Agriculture Department waivers have provided higher per-meal reimbursement and allowed flexibility on how and where meals are served.

Extending the waivers is likely to run into Republican opposition, as it did when Democrats tried to include the provision as part of the fiscal 2022 omnibus. Stabenow blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for insisting that provision stay out of the $1.5 trillion catchall spending bill.

“We had fully anticipated that it would be extended for one more year in the omnibus,” she said. “At the very last minute, Sen. McConnell said, ‘No, we don't have a COVID crisis anymore, we’re not going to continue any help.’”