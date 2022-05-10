Biden elevates Rick Scott as economic policy adversary

The White House is all-in on elevating the profile of Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott, but does it do so at its own peril?

President Joe Biden, trying to set up a contrast between the Democratic agenda and a potential Republican majority, is the latest Democrat to seize on Scott's tax and entitlement proposals. Facing stiff headwinds, Democrats will be looking to cast the election as a choice between them and Republicans rather than a referendum on their control since 2021.

Scott was the primary GOP target of Biden's remarks Tuesday on fighting inflation, a speech that focused more on highlighting the administration's efforts to date and stalled legislation than on new proposals.

"Republicans in Congress are so deeply committed to protecting big corporations and CEOs that they would rather see taxes on working American families and try to depress their wages than take on inflation, never mind the fact that many of these companies are recording record profit margins even as ... they raise prices record amounts," Biden said, calling the Scott plan an ultra-MAGA proposal, in a nod to former president Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Scott, chairman of the Senate Republicans' campaign committee, responded by inviting the president to Florida for a debate on inflation.