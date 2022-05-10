End of COVID-19 emergency endangers substance use treatment

Members of vulnerable and hard-to-reach groups could find it more difficult to get treatment for substance use disorders if the end of the public health emergency also brings the end of policies that allow health care providers to prescribe medications through video or audio calls, experts say.

In the two years since the COVID-19 pandemic has begun, the Drug Enforcement Administration has allowed providers to prescribe the gold-standard addiction treatment to patients with opioid use disorder through telehealth without first doing an in-person evaluation that addiction experts say is a barrier to underserved communities.

The DEA said starting treatment via a telehealth visit would be acceptable during a pandemic that led people to avoid doctors’ offices and where substance abuse treatment facilities saw fewer patients.

Some groups, including people living in rural areas and others released from incarceration, especially benefited, clinicians say. They worry that such groups won’t be able to make in-person visits at the end of the public health emergency unless Congress or the DEA take action.

“We were able to see patients we wouldn’t otherwise have engaged,” said Linda Wang, a physician leader at Mount Sinai Hospital’s REACH program in New York, which provides primary care and other services to people who use drugs. “We would see a drop off in the number of new people we’re able to get into treatment.”