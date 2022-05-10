Emergency funding bill for Ukraine passes House

The House passed a roughly $40 billion supplemental package of military, economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine on Tuesday night just hours after Democratic leaders introduced the bill.

The measure won broad bipartisan backing from House lawmakers on a 368-57 vote. It now heads to the Senate where the measure could clear for President Joe Biden’s signature later this week.

The quick movement came after Senate Republicans earlier in the day said there were some lingering disagreements over text that appropriators began circulating in the morning. Negotiators agreed to drop a provision that would allow for the settlement of Afghan refugees that was part of Biden's initial $33 billion request, for instance, after pushback from Republicans worried about vetting procedures.

"There's a number of issues we've looked at, and I said I can't support the Afghan bills unless those are worked out, and some of them would be waivers for those that are affiliated with terrorist organizations or recruited child soldiers, and those are not things we should be waiving," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said earlier Tuesday. "It's in the language, and I can't support with it in the text."

Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., said after House Democrats introduced the bill that "we're really close" to an agreement, though he suggested there could still be tweaks before the measure clears. Other senators said the measure could clear the Senate as soon as Thursday.