The fur flies as House, Senate wrangle over ban on mink farming

The future of an estimated 100 U.S. mink farms may be decided by House and Senate negotiators resolving differences in a massive research and technology package designed to make the nation more competitive with China.

The House competition bill would ban the possession, purchase, receipt, sale or transport of farm-raised mink in domestic and international markets. Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., introduced the provision, which would take effect Dec. 31 and includes no mention of compensation.

The Senate last week agreed to Sen. Ron Johnson's motion to instruct conferees to block DeLauro's provision from the final bill. Johnson, R-Wis., represents the nation's top mink-producing state. His motion received the support of 10 Democrats, including Agriculture Appropriations Chair Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin; Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith of Minnesota, another significant mink-farming state; and Agriculture Chair Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. Maine independent Angus King also supported it.

Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, who represent Oregon, another mink producer, voted against the Johnson motion. Republicans from Idaho and Utah, two more major producers, supported the motion.

"This is truly one of the more inappropriate additions that the House made to this bill," Johnson said.