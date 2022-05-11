Senate rejects move to codify abortion rights

The Senate Wednesday rejected an effort to limit debate on legislation that would broadly expand abortion rights, a procedural move that means the chamber won't vote on the bill itself.

The 49-51 vote on a cloture motion comes after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggests the court will reverse long-standing precedent for the right to an abortion. The Senate needs 60 votes to adopt a cloture motion.

The decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks pregnancy, is expected in June. But the leak has prompted a flurry of action by Democrats in an effort to protect abortion rights.

Twenty-six states are likely to ban abortion without precedent under Roe v. Wade, and state lawmakers have introduced 546 restrictions in 2022 alone, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization that studies sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Democrats say the bill would guarantee protections for abortion access and the ability of providers to perform abortions nationwide. In addition to preventing states from banning most or all abortions, the legislation would prohibit other types of state-level pre-viability restrictions such as mandatory waiting periods or requiring abortion clinics to provide misinformation to patients.