Democrats see leaked Supreme Court ruling as potential game-changer

Democrats are hoping a renewed focus on abortion as a political issue may mobilize otherwise reluctant voters in November after a leaked draft showed the Supreme Court is on the precipice of reversing the legal precedent of Roe v. Wade.

Even though a show vote this week on a bill codifying abortion rights failed Wednesday 49-51 in the Senate, Democrats nonetheless view the issue as a way to put Republicans on the record ahead of the midterms and give their vulnerable members a boost.

Elsewhere, the leaked draft decision has sent Democrats and abortion rights groups into overdrive with fundraising sprees and campaign ads ahead of a midterm cycle expected to be difficult for the party.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., who faces one of the toughest reelection fights this year, released a digital ad Monday attacking three Republican challengers for their support of abortion bans.

Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, who all are running in competitive races this year, have tweeted their support for abortion rights in recent days and cosponsored the bill on which Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York called for the vote Wednesday.