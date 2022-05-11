Biden talks inflation: Another swing and a miss

What little credibility President Joe Biden still enjoys with the electorate took another hit Tuesday with a so-called inflation speech so full of misstatements and misinformation it is hard to know where to begin. So, I’ll start with the president’s most egregious claim — that Republicans “don’t want to solve inflation by lowering your costs. They want to solve it by raising your taxes and lowering your income.”

And he went even further, saying that “congressional Republicans have proposed increasing taxes on teachers and firefighters.” Wait. What?

Biden deliberately misspoke, claiming that a plan proposed by Sen. Rick Scott, a plan with no apparent support from his colleagues, represents the agenda of “congressional Republicans,” a point he repeated over and over again throughout the speech. He made this erroneous accusation despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statement to the contrary.

In March, McConnell said, “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years.”

“That will not be part of the Republican Senate Majority agenda. We will focus instead on what the American people are concerned about: inflation, energy, defense, the border and crime.” It doesn’t get much clearer than that.